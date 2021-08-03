‘eFootball’ launch will just be a demo according to Twitter FAQ

Details for Konami’s upcoming ‘PES‘ successor, ‘eFootball‘ have been revealed in a list of common questions on Twitter.

Konami’s eFootball is set to release in early Autumn for consoles, PC, and mobile. To help clarify what players can expect at launch, the eFootball Twitter account tweeted a thread of commonly asked questions.

One of these questions was if the early Autumn launch was basically a demo. The response was, “In many ways, yes. We want people to get hands-on with eFootball as soon as possible, so we will launch with a limited number of teams and modes. Exact details to follow.”

Further questions were answered, including what will be available as part of the free-to-play launch. “During ‘Early Autumn’, eFootball will have no micro-transactions – so everything will be free-to-play at launch. We will then add more content during ‘Autumn’. Exact content details to follow.”

This launch will also include AI opponents for local matches, not just player vs player.

Some things will not be included at launch. These include an edit mode and option files, which will be added as part of a free update for PS5, PS4, and PC at some point after the initial release. A master league will also launch , but this will be released as “premium content”, suggesting it will be a paid addon when it does arrive.

Many of the questions focused on how the mobile version will interact with the console and PC versions. eFootball stressed that the quality of the game would be equivalent to the platform it is running on. They also stated that cross-platform matchmaking could be disabled.

