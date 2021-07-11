Modders are recreating ‘The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time’ demo

Modders are recreating the original 1997 pre-release demo for The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time.

In 1997 during Space World, a video game trade show hosted by Nintendo, the company offered fans and press an early demo of the original Ocarina of Time one year before the game’s release.

The Space World demo originally featured unfinished assets such as levels and enemy visuals that were quite different from the eventual release.

The ‘Space World ’97 Beta Experience’ mod, which is being made by a modder named Zel, is aimed at remaking the pre-release version of the game that the attendees experience all those years ago, however it isn’t 100 per cent accurate.

Here is the trailer for the Ocarina of Time Mod:

The description reads: “Experience a rare behind-the-scenes look at one of the most beloved games of all time…By harnessing the power of amazing tools and teamwork in a few short months we were able to create this amazing hack for you all to enjoy very soon”.

The trailer features footage of what the mod might entail such as Ocarina of Time’s open-world along with levels, including some of the most memorable dungeon’s such as Dodongo’s Cavern and The Forest Temple as well as the original level design for the Deku Tree.

