Steam Deck’s release date and how to order have been announced

In blog post by developer Valve, it has revealed the official release date for its portable system the Steam Deck as February 25.

Originally planned to be released last year in time for the holidays, Valve’s portable console the Steam Deck was delayed for two months owing to global computer chip shortages. After the wildly successful pre-order period, Valve then focused on the Steam Deck as its highest priority.

Despite the delays Valve reassured customers in both December and January that the Steam Deck was still on course for its February release. Now in an official blog post Valve confirms the release date as February 25 and explains further the purchasing process.

People who pre-ordered the Steam Deck will only be allowed to purchase the model they applied for. Then from February 25, Valve will begin emailing those on the list asking if they would like to complete their purchase. Those who wish to purchase the Steam Deck have 72 hours to respond before that system moves on to the next customer.

New batches of order emails will then release every week. Steam Decks will also begin shipping to customers three days later on February 28. Press kits will be sent to outlets shortly. The date for full reviews is the same as the launch date, February 25, but impressions and videos will be available before then.

Finally, customers deposit will be deducted from their final price, and shipping costs are included. This means that customers should not be stung by any unexpected costs. Order emails will be sent to the same email customers signed up using so keep an eye out if you want to complete your purchase.

