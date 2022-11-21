G Flip and Ruel to host ARIA Awards 2022 after Lewis Capaldi drops out

G Flip and Ruel have been announced as co-hosts for the upcoming 2022 ARIA Awards, joining previously announced host Natalie Imbruglia.

The two artists take on the role after Lewis Capaldi was forced to cancel his co-hosting and performance duties due to touring conflicts earlier this month. G Flip, Ruel and Imbruglia will present and introduce awards throughout the evening, which will be broadcast live from Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion this Thursday (November 24).

The 2022 ARIA Awards will air on Channel 9 and 9Now, and can be streamed internationally on YouTube.

Advertisement

In addition to co-hosting the ceremony, Imbruglia was also announced as one of the evening’s performers, joining a line-up that includes a number of the ARIAs’ most-nominated acts. RÜFÜS DU SOL, who lead the pack with seven nominations for their 2022 album ‘Surrender’, will perform a live set during the show. They’ll be joined by the likes of Baker Boy and Vance Joy, who each scored five nominations.

Flume – who is nominated for six awards including Best Solo Artist – will take to the stage with his ‘Say Nothing’ collaborator MAY-A, alongside fellow six-time nominees Amyl And The Sniffers. In addition to sets from nominated artists, this year’s performing roster will also feature tributes commemorating the loss of ARIA Hall Of Famers Judith Durham, Olivia Newton-John and Archie Roach.

Imbruglia will pay tribute to Newton-John – who died following a battle with breast cancer in August – alongside Kye and Peking Duk, with musical direction from Tones And I. They’ll collectively perform the Newton-John songs ‘Hopelessly Devoted To You’, ‘Xanadu’ and ‘You’re The One That I Want’.

Meanwhile, three-time nominees Budjerah, Jessica Mauboy and Thelma Plum will honour the late Roach with a rendition of ‘One Song’, released five months before his passing in July of this year. Casey Donovan and Dami Im will each perform one of Durham’s songs, in remembrance of the Seekers frontwoman’s passing in August.

The tributes will take place in lieu of the ceremony’s usual ARIA Hall Of Fame induction segment, which is missing from the program for the second consecutive year. Organisers said the absence of the segment was “to pay due respect and properly celebrate” the late Hall Of Famers aforementioned, and that the inductee proceedings “will return in 2023”.

Becca Hatch, Briggs, Genesis Owusu, Illy, Lime Cordiale, Montaigne, Peter Garrett, The Wiggles and Vera Blue are among those presenting awards across the ceremony’s 27 categories. See the full list of nominees ahead of Thursday’s 2022 ARIA Awards broadcast here.