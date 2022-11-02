Lewis Capaldi backs out of hosting gig at 2022 ARIA Awards

Lewis Capaldi has cancelled a scheduled promotional tour of Australia, backing out of his role as the co-host of the 2022 ARIA Awards.

Capaldi was announced as one of the hosts for this year’s ceremony – alongside Natalie Imbruglia – less than a month ago. He was also scheduled to perform at the event, which will be held in Sydney on Thursday November 24 at the Hordern Pavilion.

In a statement shared by ARIA, the industry body wrote: “Due to unforeseen scheduling issues, Lewis Capaldi will no longer be in Australia for his planned promotional trip in November. Unfortunately, this means Lewis won’t be able to attend the 2022 ARIA Awards… The 2022 ARIA Awards still be live and dangerous, with presenter and performer announcements coming soon!”

Advertisement

At the time of writing, Capaldi is yet to comment on the cancellation of his trip. NME reached out to his representatives, but were told that the artist would not be sharing an official statement on his end.

Unaffected is Capaldi’s upcoming arena tour of Australia, for which new shows in Sydney and Melbourne were just announced. In addition to two shows in each of those cities, the stint – set to run across the middle fortnight of next July – will include dates in Perth and Adelaide, as well as Auckland and Wellington in New Zealand.

The tour comes in support of Capaldi’s forthcoming second album, ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’, which is due out on May 19. The record was announced back in September alongside the release of its lead single, ‘Forget Me’.

This year’s ARIA Awards ceremony will be the first held in-person since 2019. It will be broadcast live on the Nine Network, and streamed internationally via YouTube. RÜFÜS DU SOL lead the nominations with seven, including nods for Album Of The Year (for ‘Surrender’), Song Of The Year (for ‘On My Knees’) and Best Group.

Last month saw Mallrat slam ARIA for the lack of non-male nominees in this year’s awards. ARIA CEO Annabelle Herd responded to her criticism, saying in a statement that while the overall female representation in nominees was “slightly up on last year”, ARIA “agree that it is frustrating to see non-male artists under-represented”.