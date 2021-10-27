Dregg and Nerve link up for tearing new single ‘Beta Gods’

Melbourne-based nu-metal band Dregg have joined forces with Brisbane rapper Nerve to deliver a vicious new single titled ‘Beta Gods’.

In characteristic Dregg style, the new cut merges thrashing guitars and fierce screams with a propulsive electronic beat and rapped verses, flickering between their metalcore and hip-hop influences.

Nerve’s own punchy, grime-influenced style adds a biting edge to the track, as he raps: “I’m my own god, fuck a testament / Black robes on with the freshest kicks / Guns tatted up with their clothes off / On their knees, praying like a methodist.”

Have a listen to ‘Beta Gods’ below:

“This is one for the culture,” Dregg said in a press release, describing ‘Beta Gods’ as “something to bring Australian hardcore and Australian hip-hop together” and noting that they’d first met Nerve at this year’s Yours & Owls festival back in April.

“[We] couldn’t wait to jump in the studio together and get to work,” they continued. “The song is about harnessing your ultimate potential and taking control of the situation you’re in, no matter how good or bad and making it your own.”

‘Beta Gods’ is Dregg’s sixth standalone single for 2021, with earlier drops including ‘Evolve’, ’Internet’, ’21st Century Ignorance’, ‘Radio Replica’ and ‘Trunks’. It also marks their second ever collaboration, having previously linked up with fellow Melbourne artist Teether for a ‘Chewed Up’ remix of their single ‘I’M DONE’.

Nerve, on the other hand, has kept busy in 2021 with the release of his latest EP, ‘Tall Poppy Season’. The record landed back in May, flanked by the singles ‘Missed Call’ and ‘One In A Million’ (featuring JK-47).

NME labelled the EP one of its top picks for the month of its release, with writer David James Young saying: “[Nerve’s] latest collection of songs explores the darker corners of the hip-hop spectrum, allowing for both fast-paced wordplay and head-bopping hooks. The rapper has also called it also his most personal and vulnerable release yet. Intriguing and promising.”

Back in June, Nerve joined DZ Deathrays for their appearance on triple j’s Like a Version segment, delivering an explosive cover of ‘Rock Star’ by N.E.R.D.