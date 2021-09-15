Hatchie returns with first single in two years, ‘This Enchanted’

Brisbane indie-pop artist Hatchie has returned with her first original music in two years, ‘This Enchanted’.

The upbeat single draws deeply from fuzzy shoegaze and ’90s alt-rock influences, and is accompanied by an ethereal music video directed by longtime collaborator Joe Agius.

Watch the clip for ‘This Enchanted’ below:

In a statement, the artist – real name Harriet Pilbeam – said the track was completed during lockdown last year, with the goal being to make “something dancey but shoegaze”.

“It’s one of the more lighthearted, lyrically vague songs of my new recordings about falling in love; it’s not a perfect relationship, but you’re enthralled by one another and it’s an easy love,” she said.

“It’s one of the most fun songs I’ve written, so it was a no-brainer to pick it as my first solo release in almost two years.”

Hatchie released her debut album, ‘Keepsake’, in 2019 through Ivy League. The singer had previously indicated her second album was in the works and has signed to Secretly Canadian in the lead-up to its arrival.

Earlier this year, Hatchie joined The Jungle Giants during their performance at Splendour In The Grass’ virtual reality festival Splendour XR. She also collaborated with Agius’ musical project RINSE on the track ‘Back Into Your Arms’.

In 2020, she and the Pains of Being Pure at Heart released a collaborative cover of the Jesus and Mary Chain’s ‘Sometimes Always’. She also joined forces with Middle Kids, Paul Dempsey and more to cover the Go-Betweens classic ‘Streets of Your Town’ on ABC music show The Sound.