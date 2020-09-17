Kwame shares new single ‘TOMMY’S IN TROUBLE’ featuring Phil Fresh and CLYPSO

Sydney rapper Kwame has shared his new single ‘TOMMY’S IN TROUBLE’ today (September 18), featuring guest artists CLYPSO and Phil Fresh.

The track is the third cut from Kwame’s forthcoming EP ‘Please, Get Home Safe’, which is out on October 30 via Def Jam ANZ.

The rapper has been teasing the song’s release over the past week on his social media, sharing short clips with an eerie, horror movie-esque feeling to them.

Listen to the new track below:

‘TOMMY’S IN TROUBLE’ is Kwame’s second single for the year, having released ‘schleep.’ back in March. The track was dropped as a stand-alone single and won’t feature on his forthcoming release.

In January, he dropped a video for previously released track ‘NOBODY’ with E^ST, to mark the announcement of a since cancelled national tour. The song initially came out in 2019 and was the second cut from ‘Please, Get Home Safe’.

Following the Black Lives Matter demonstrations in June, Kwame appeared in an interview with triple j, calling for greater Black representation in Australia’s music industry.

Speaking to the broadcaster, the rapper said, “I’d love to see more Black voices”.

“Because I think, unfortunately, the industry is heavily dominated by white people who are very ego-driven and are on a power trip,” he added, “and it unfortunately does make it a bit of a disadvantage for us.”

“Not in the sense that we need it so our music can get up, but it’s like, we just don’t see that in them.”