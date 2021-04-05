Ruby Fields to tour nationally from this month

Ruby Fields will hit the road in the coming weeks, playing shows in four major Australian cities.

The singer-songwriter plans to kick off her License and Registration Tour in Adelaide on April 23.

From there, she’ll make her way through Sydney and Brisbane before wrapping up in Melbourne on May 6. Find full details below.

“fiiiinally back doing a big tooz with my boys in some incredible venues,” Fields wrote on social media upon announcing the shows. “would bloody love to see yas there”.

Tickets to Fields’ Adelaide date are available now, with the remainder of shows on sale from Thursday (April 8) at 10am local time.

Last October, Fields took to the stage at Wollongong’s Wombarra Bowling Club for her first shows since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Since then, she’s played sets at Sydney’s Sunset Piazza and Great Southern Nights as well as at Summer Sounds in Adelaide and Live At The Bowl in Melbourne.

She is yet to release any new music this year, with her last original release being the 2020 single ‘Pretty Grim’.

Ruby Fields’ ‘License and Registration’ tour dates are:

APRIL

Friday 23 — Adelaide, Fat Controller

Tuesday 27 — Sydney, The Factory

Thursday 29 — Brisbane, The Triffid

MAY

Thursday 6 — Melbourne, Corner Hotel