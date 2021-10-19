The Wiggles announce 18+ arena tour with original line-up

The Wiggles‘ original line-up have announced a seven-date run of arena shows for 2022, marking their first full-scale tour for 18+ audiences.

The tour is set to kick off in Darwin on Saturday February 12, before the quartet – alongside a full cast of classic characters such as Captain Feathersword, Dorothy the Dinosaur and Wags the Dog – hit stages in Hobart, Melbourne, Perth, Sydney, Brisbane and Adelaide. Tickets will be available from The Wiggles’ website from 4pm local time this Friday (October 22).

It’ll be the third time the group have performed together since their initial disbanding in 2012, with Murray Cook (the original Red Wiggle), Jeff Fatt (Purple) and Greg Page (Yellow) having previously joined Anthony Field – who has maintained his role as the Blue Wiggle since 1991 – for standalone charity shows in 2016 and 2020.

Advertisement

“All of those children who loved The Wiggles in the ‘90s are now adults who love the nostalgia and fun from that time in their lives,” Fatt said in a press release. “This night is for the grown-ups and is a chance to bring back some of that genuine, high-spirited liveliness again. We can’t wait to relive those childhood memories and dance the night away to some of the favourite old-school tunes.”

Cook added: “It will be The Wiggles as you remember and love them, but we’ll all have a bit more grey hair… And there’s a bar. We’ll be playing all your favourite songs, and put on a show you won’t forget.”

Each show will feature a different support act, with more details for those due to be announced in the coming months. Polish Club and DZ Deathrays are amongst the acts set to join the festivities.

Cook and Fatt retired from the group in 2012, while Page stepped away in 2006, though he returned briefly from 2012 to 2013. Their first reunion with Field – a pub show in Sydney – took place in 2016, with the band raising money for Soldier On Australia.

Advertisement

They reunited again for a pair of shows last January, this time endeavouring to raise funds for the Australian Red Cross and WIRES, following the bushfires that devastated Australia throughout the summer of 2019 and 2020. They pulled in over $150,000 between the two shows, however Page was not present at the second one as he’d suffered a cardiac arrest onstage during the first.

Joking about the incident in today’s (October 19) announcement, Page said he “may have to pull back a bit on the dancing this time around”.

Also announced today was the departure of Emma Watkins, who’d performed as the Yellow Wiggle since 2010. Her role will be filled by the 15-year-old Tsehay Hawkins, who’d previously joined the group back in August for the webseries Fruit Salad TV.

In a video statement posted to The Wiggles’ Instagram, Watkins said: “Like many people around the world, the pandemic has given me time to reflect on what is important in life. For me, that means spending more time at home, something that I didn’t realise I was missing out on being away eight months of the year on tour.

“I’m really looking forward to devoting more time and energy to focus on completing my PhD which incorporates my ongoing passion for sign language, dance and film editing, and to having more time to work with the deaf community.”

Back in March, The Wiggles took to the triple j studios for their first-ever Like A Version performance, delivering a mashup of Tame Impala’s ‘Elephant’ and their own ‘Fruit Salad’.

The Wiggles’ 2022 reunion tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Saturday 12 – Darwin, Entertainment Centre

Saturday 19 – Hobart, MyStateBank Arena

MARCH

Saturday 12 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

APRIL

Saturday 9 – Perth, RAC Arena

Saturday 23 – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

Saturday 30 – Brisbane, Entertainment Centre

MAY

Saturday 7 – Adelaide, Entertainment Centre