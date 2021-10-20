Void Of Vision drop pummelling new single ‘Vampyr’, detail first EP in ‘Chronicles’ series

Melbourne-based metalcore outfit Void Of Vision have shared a new single titled ‘Vampyr’, announcing alongside it the first chapter in a new series of EPs dubbed the ‘Chronicles’ saga.

‘Vampyr’ marks another perilously dark and stormy entry into Void Of Vision’s catalogue, barrelling on with shredding guitars, piercing drums and fierce, guttural screams.

The track ends with an explosive breakdown accented by a fittingly discordant synth line, as frontman Jack Bergin screams: “I got that psychosomatic energy building up inside of me / Let it get the best of me / Call ’em out, weed out the weak.”

It arrives alongside a monochromatic film clip, said in a press release to reflect “the personal grappling and growth” that Bergin underwent during the new track’s writing process. It’s intended to look unsettling, with the raw, black-and-white aesthetic meant to symbolise “seeing it for what it is”.

Take a look at the film clip for ‘Vampyr’ below:

Thematically, Bergin explained that ‘Vampyr’ deals with the contempt he feels towards abusers in the Australian music industry, declaring that “we are all a part of the mission to fight against [their] inappropriate behaviour”.

He continued: “While visible changes are now happening to shift the horrible behaviour within our environment, it is still a deep rooted culture problem that needs to be ripped out from underneath the surface.

“It all comes down to how we all collectively act upon these situations in our respective fields, we simply cannot allow anyone to continue abusing their power in a way that is harmful to women.

“I know for a fact that I have stood idle before amongst a world full of dangerous men and their sycophants that will do whatever it takes to protect their unstable world… but this isn’t about me, this is about how much more we can all be doing in our positions to actively create a safe space for women. You can neglect accountability or wake up and ask yourself how it is all still happening in this day and age.”

‘Vampyr’ is Void Of Vision’s second new track for the year, following last month’s release of ‘The Lonely People’. Both tracks will appear on ‘Chronicles I: Lust’, a four-track EP set for release this Friday (October 22) via UNFD.

Marking the first chapter in an ongoing series, today’s press release notes that Bergin began writing for the ‘Lust’ EP during “[the] beginning of a personal expedition to become a better human, embrace a new outlook on life, and at the same time lift his focus towards the issues and injustices in the world around him”.

Bergin himself admitted: “It just got to a stage where I didn’t want to be broken anymore, I didn’t want to be negative. It was just so off-putting for everyone around me to deal with that kind of person.

“Last year I began to realise how I was behaving in all my relationships and how little effort I was putting in, and I learned I needed to embrace accountability and responsibility. It made me truly grasp the fact that there is more to life than just myself and getting stuck in my own head and not giving a shit about anything else.”

Earlier this year, Void Of Vision dropped a full-length redux of their second album, 2019’s ‘Hyperdaze’. It featured collaborations with the likes of Polaris, Thornhill and Ecca Vandal, as well as remixes from Northlane and Up Late.

The band will take their ‘Lust’ EP on the road in January, with a six-date national tour scheduled to kick off in January (after being postponed from September). The tour will roll through Brisbane, Newcastle, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth, with tickets for all shows available from Destroy All Lines.

Additionally, Void Of Vision are set to appear at the inaugural Knight & Day festival in December, performing alongside the likes of Parkway Drive, Alex Lahey, Trophy Eyes and The Chats.