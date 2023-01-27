‘GoldenEye 007’: how to play multiplayer on the Nintendo Switch

Beloved 1997 shooter GoldenEye 007 has been brought to the Nintendo Switch, and although it’s been re-launched almost entirely as it was on the Nintendo 64, fans can now play with their pals online. To get it working, here’s how to play multiplayer in GoldenEye 007.

It’s worth noting that if you’re playing the Xbox version of GoldenEye, online play is not available – meaning the Nintendo Switch is the only way you can play GoldenEye online.

How to play GoldenEye 007 multiplayer using the Nintendo Switch

If you own a Nintendo Switch, the first step is to ensure you have a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription, which provides access to GoldenEye.

After that, download the Nintendo 64 app from the Nintendo eShop and navigate to GoldenEye in the menu. Instead of clicking to play, browse to the menu on the left.

If you’re looking to play with couch co-op, click ‘Play with Everyone’, select your number of players and then customise your match rules before jumping in.

If you would rather play with friends online, click ‘Play Online’ and it will bring up a list of friends currently playing. If you’re joining a lobby, select your friend to jump into their match. For those hosting, press ‘Play While You Wait’ and set a passcode for your friends to join through.

Currently, split-screen multiplayer with people on your friend’s list is the only supported format for multiplayer in GoldenEye.

GoldenEye 007 launched for Xbox and Nintendo Switch today (January 27), via their respective subscription services – Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack and Xbox Game Pass.

Back in September, Microsoft confirmed that it has “no plans” to introduce online Switch to its own version of GoldenEye 007.

“While there are no plans to include online multiplayer as part of GoldenEye 007 on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox is focused on bringing this title to players in the way they fondly remember, including local multiplayer mode, allowing up to four players to take to the couch in a battle of wits and skill,” stated the company.

