Here’s the 5 best loadouts in ‘Call Of Duty: Vanguard’ preseason

Call Of Duty: Vanguard is here, and so too is the brutal grind towards prestiging in multiplayer. If you’re like us, you’re probably wondering how people have been able to dome you from across any map they please. Well, it’s because, like many Call Of Duty games before it, the multiplayer is ripe with over-powered classes and guns that will have your enemies desperately smashing their controller in an attempt to escape your iron sights.

We’ve tested loads of them, and the best part is, you won’t have to grind for hours to start causing serious problems in Call Of Duty: Vanguard. So here are five elite class setups for Call Of Duty: Vanguard that guarantee you’ll begin seeing your name at the top of the leaderboards, regardless of the game mode.

Best MP-40 loadout

Mercury Silencer Muzzle

Krausnick 317MM 04B Barrel

M1930 Strife Angled Underbarrel

Removed Stock

7.62 Gorenko 32 Round Mags

FMJ Rounds

Stippled Grip

Perfectionist

Quick

The MP-40 is a classic staple of the Call Of Duty franchise, so it’s not surprising that it’s returned for Call Of Duty: Vanguard. Versatile, fast and incredibly nimble, this setup looks to emphasize the accuracy and speed of the MP-40. By equipping the above attachments, you’ll be able to make any short, medium or (slightly) longer-range encounter a fast one. You’ll burn through bullets, but it doesn’t matter – each clip has enough for two or three kills, if you hit your shots.

Sprinting around the map, slide-firing into the path of oncoming enemies, and hearing them scream at you down the mic – that’s what the MP-40 is all about. Those who dedicate themselves to the way of the MP-40 should pick up Fully Loaded Kit at level 42, which should sort any of their ammo issues.

Best Automaton loadout

MX Silencer Muzzle

G16 2.5X Optic

Anastasia Padded Stock

M3 Ready Grip Underbarrel

6.5MM Sakura 45 Round Mags

Frangible Ammo

Leather Grip Rear Grip

Spotter Proficiency

Although the Automaton looks like something from an old war museum, it’s clearly some kind of laser beam – the shots we’ve been getting with it are out of this world. Even at the start of the grind and lacking any attachments, the gun hits hard, fast, and across long distances. As it stands, the Automaton has almost no downside. Once you start earning levels and adding to the ammo capacity, it becomes a staple weapon that is genuinely great across every map. The accuracy is incredible, and with the Spotter proficiency, there’s nowhere on any map for your opponents to hide.

Best Type 100 loadout

No.3 Rifle Brake Muzzle

Carver Foregrip Underbarrel

G16 2.5X Optic

Warubachi Grip Folding Stock

8MM Nambu 20 Round Mags

FMJ Rounds

Pine Tar Grip

Fast Melee

The Type 100 is all about three words: Time. To. Kill. With the right combination of attachments, this beast feels like it takes down enemies in two brutal taps. Even better, the weapon itself is incredibly lightweight, allowing you to push enemy positions as fast as humanly possible. The only real downside is that the thing burns through ammo so quickly that you’ll feel like you’re constantly reloading. There’s an art to timing exactly when to duck for cover and reload, but if you can master that, there are few 1 on 1 engagements that you won’t win…unless, of course, they’re also using a Type 100.

Best NZ-41 loadout

MX Silencer Muzzle

Nydar Model 47 Optic

M3 Ready Grip

303 British 20 Round Fast Mags

Frangible Ammo

Taped Grip Rear grip

Discard Proficiency

Fast Melee Kit

Combining the all-rounder nature of the Automaton with the speed of something like the MP-40, the NZ-41 is a real jack of all trades. You’re going to want to add a subtle scope for some of those further away shots, but as a gun that you can happily start firing from a sprinting position, it’s hard to find something more versatile. Load up those Frangible bullets to ensure that even if you don’t manage to take your target down, the lasting damage you’ll leave will make them easy prey for your teammates. If you stick with this gun till level 28 for Regen, an incredible perk which recovers health after every kill, you’ll never respawn again.

Best STG44 loadout

Recoil booster Muzzle

VDD 320MM 02B Barrel

M19 4.0X FLIP Optic

Konstanz Tactical Stock

M3 Ready Grip Underbarrel

7.62 Gorenko 30 Round Mags

Fabric Grip

Pressure Proficiency

Fast Melee kit

Call Of Duty: Vanguard is a game full of great assault rifles. The final such weapon on our list is the STG44. You’ve almost certainly been killed by this so far in your Vanguard journey, and here’s how to get the most of it, even if you don’t want to grind to the absolute peak of its power. First thing’s first, you’re going to want to focus on speed. The loadout above almost maxes out the stat, meaning the firing rate of this thing is off the charts. In a 1v1, even if you’re shot first, you’ve still got a chance, because the STG44 is so good in those surprise situations. It doesn’t have the most incredible range, but if you manage to mount to something to account for the recoil, you can certainly do damage at a solid medium-to-long range. We’d recommend sticking with the gun until level 32 in order to unlock the Sleight Of Hand Proficiency, which takes the gun from a great option, to almost essential.

That’s our list of five elite loadouts for Call Of Duty: Vanguard. As with all Call Of Duty games, patches and other updates will probably change this list over time, but right now, these are the sure-fire ways to get you up to prestige in as short a time as possible. If you’re interested in a bit of anarchic fun with a weapon that we left off our list, check out our loadout for the most OP shotgun in Call Of Duty: Vanguard.

Call Of Duty: Vanguard is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC.