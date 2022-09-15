Warzone 2 release date, gameplay and latest news

Warzone 2 has been rumoured for a while now, but aside from being confirmed, we’ve known very little about it up until now. It’s officially called Warzone 2.0, and expands upon the experience that many fell in love with back in the days of Verdansk. Thanks to a recent COD Next event, we have now seen gameplay, and we know exactly when we’ll get to drop in with our friends.

There have been many changes to the tried and tested battle Royale formula employed in the last iteration, including a new Gulag, tweaks to how circles operate and a whole new map.

As we near closer to launch, we’ll likely hear a lot more on Warzone 2. For now, you’ll find everything we know so far, right here in this guide. Here’s the Warzone 2 release date, a look at gameplay, and the latest news revealed for the game.

Latest news

Warzone 2 release date

Warzone 2 will launch on November 16, 2022. This was recently confirmed as part of a COD Next event that finally fully revealed the game. It will be released on PC, Xbox and PS4/PS5. Check out the announcement below:

Our best kept secret yet is finally out 😬#Warzone2 drops November 16, 2022. pic.twitter.com/DoTEvzkfJO — Call of Duty @ #CODNext (@CallofDuty) September 15, 2022

Gameplay

Warzone 2 gameplay has been revealed. You can check out the trailer below, which shows off a glimpse of the gameplay. In general, it takes the updated systems from Modern Warfare 2, adding in dives, underwater combat and frenetic vehicular mayhem. There have been some changes to the formula, including a brand new map called Al Mazrah.

Here’s a summary of the new features:

Circle will now split into several separate ones throughout the game. It will reform towards the end

Vehicles can be hijacked, and have improved combat options

Underwater combat

Diving and peeking

Shared progression with Modern Warfare 2

New map: Al Mazrah

Cross-chat and proximity chat

Gulag now teams you up with another player, and features AI enemies

New POIs

DMZ mode, extraction featuring AI enemies

Strongholds found around the map, contain AI enemies

New vehicles including a heavy chopper

Ricochet anti-cheat at launch

Same engine as Modern Warfare 2

Al Mazrah

The first map that will be available in Warzone 2 is Al Mazrah. This is a new desert map, based on Western Asia. It features a complex river system that runs through it, and there are several locations and POIs based on iconic Call Of Duty maps.

We don’t yet know whether Al Mazrah will be the only map available in Warzone 2, but if we look at the previous game it is likely to be the sole map until later on in its lifecycle. Check out the new map in the Tweet above.

That’s what you need to know about Warzone 2, including the exact release date and some gameplay features. As more info is revealed, we’ll be sure to update this page.

Elsewhere in gaming, Call Of Duty fans have been treated to their first full look at Warzone Mobile in action, thanks to a new trailer from Activision.