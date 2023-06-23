Birmingham Commonwealth Games mechanical bull named after Ozzy Osbourne

A huge mechanical bull that appeared at the 2022 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony has been named after Ozzy Osbourne.

The name of the 33foot (10metre) tall sculpture was announcwed yesterday (June 22) after a public vote was revealed.

The bull, Ozzy, was originally meant to be dismantled, but after a public outcry it will now move to a permanent home at Birmingham New Street railway station.

“I’m absolutely blown away,” said the Black Sabbath frontman, who performed at the closing ceremony (via BBC).

“Thank you for all your votes. And Birmingham forever,” he added.

The petition to save the sculpture received almost 10,000 signatures, and more than 28,000 votes were cast the rename the structure, which was originally called ‘Raging Bull’.

West Midlands mayor Andy Street said the public “couldn’t have made a clearer choice”.

“Like people right across our region, I cannot wait to see Ozzy take pride of place in New Street Station in a triumphant homecoming this summer – proudly bearing the name of the Prince of Darkness himself.”

Network Rail chair Lord Peter Hendy also said “it truly shows how much affection people have for this star of the Commonwealth Games”, adding: “I can’t wait for it to be unveiled on the station concourse in time for the first anniversary of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.”

Last month, Osbourne has revealed in a new interview that he wants to keep performing, despite retiring from touring earlier this year.

Ozzy Osbourne announced his retirement from touring on February 1, calling off his European and UK tour dates in the process. His retirement announcement came following a fall at his Los Angeles home which required neck surgery.