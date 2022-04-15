‘Apex Legends’ Unshackled event to add Flashpoint mode next week

Respawn Entertainment has announced that the Unshackled event will be coming to Apex Legends next week, as it brings back limited-time game mode Flashpoint.

In a blog post from yesterday (April 14), Respawn confirmed that the Unshackled event will start on April 19 and bring with it new cosmetics, unique challenge tracks, and the return of the Flashpoint game mode.

Flashpoint is a limited-time mode that removes healing items from Apex Legends’ loot pool, and replaces them with “Flashpoint Zones” that heal any and all players inside of them.

During the Unshackled event, two sets of weekly challenges will run from April 19-26 and April 26-May 3. The first will include the unique prizes of the Unique Badge, Epic Charm, Epic Re-45 Skin and Epic Seer Skin, with the second week including the Rare Apex pack, Epic Boxing Nessie Holospray and Unshackled pack.

Each of these items can be obtained by completing a series of challenges and earning points from them.

The Apex Legends Unshackled event also brings with it 40 event-themed cosmetics, which can be purchased in specific Unshackled packs, with the items rolling over into the standard Apex Pack pool once the event is over. Items can also be crafted with crafting materials, which may have their material costs reduced after two seasons.

Respawn Entertainment also notes that some in-game items will not be available in all territories, although it doesn’t specify which in this case.

Apex Legends is currently available as a free-to-play title on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

