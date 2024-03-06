‘Control Ultimate Edition’ heads up March’s Xbox Game Pass additions

Xbox has announced a wave of new games coming to its Game Pass service this March, with Control Ultimate Edition leading the announcement.

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription-based service that allows players to play games on PC, Xbox consoles and cloud. Over the next four weeks, Microsoft will be adding a number of new additions to the platform, including Control Ultimate Edition.

Originally released in 2020 and upgraded for next-gen consoles the following year, Control Ultimate Edition features the original 2019 version of Remedy’s action-adventure game alongside all the post-launch content.

Microsoft has also announced two new Day One releases coming to Game Pass this month – alien farming simulator Lightyear Frontier and baseball game MLB The Show 24.

The service will also include Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated and No More Heroes 3. Check out the full list of additions and when they’re due to arrive below.

Xbox Game Pass additions for March 2024

6 – Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun

7- PAW Patrol World

12 – SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated

13 – Control Ultimate Edition

14 – No More Heroes 3

19 – Lightyear Frontier (Game Preview)

19 – MLB The Show 24

Leaving the service this month are Hardspace: Shipbreaker, Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered and Shredders.

Control Ultimate Edition is the precursor to Remedy’s Alan Wake 2, with the studio recently confirming it wants to expand both franchises. “We now have two successful franchises: Control and Alan Wake, which are linked through the Remedy Connected Universe. Growing and expanding those franchises will be a key part of our future,“ said Remedy CEO Tero Virtala.

In 2022, Remedy confirmed it was working on a sequel to Control.

Earlier this week, Microsoft revealed a new limited edition SpongeBob SquarePants special edition of the Xbox Series X console.

In other news, Strange Scaffold, the studio behind neo-noir shooter El Paso, Everywhere, has confirmed details of their next project – a horror, fantasy kidnapping game called Life Eater.