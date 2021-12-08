‘Destiny 2’ gets ‘Halo’ weapons for Bungie’s 30th birthday

Multiple weapons inspired by the Halo franchise have been added to Destiny 2 to celebrate the developers 30th anniversary.

As Bungie created both Halo and Destiny, it seems fitting that weapons from one space franchise get added to another. As outlined in a blog post, the iconic Halo magnum us coming to Destiny 2 in the form of an Exotic weapon.

“Reunite with an Exotic Sidearm that you may recognize from adventures long ago. It led you to glory then and it will do so again,” reads the post.

A version of the Battle Rifle is also coming today, called the BXR-55 Battler, and as shown below it can even be given cosmetics that actually make it look more the the iconic Halo weapon as well.

For anyone who wants the classic battle rifle colors: apply the Biolume shader on it. #Destiny2 pic.twitter.com/lFfnIEB8cj — GiveMeButter (@GiveMeButter) December 8, 2021

Both the focus rifle and energy sword have their Destiny 2 counterparts as well.

Xbox chief Phil Spencer also recently claimed that the modern-day Microsoft could have kept a hold of Bungie, as he said “Could we do it today? I think we could.”

“At the time they had big ambitions. They had sold their business for a certain amount of money,” added Spencer. “They saw what Halo turned into. And it’s like, ‘OK, Microsoft benefited more than Bungie did from the success of Halo.’ There’s no other story that can be written there.”

Elsewhere, former Bungie composer Marty O’Donnell has enacted a court order where he has told anyone who downloaded a Destiny song he shared to delete it, as he didn’t have permission to release it to fans of the franchise.

In other news, the Halo Infinite campaign cannot be preloaded before its global release later today (6PM GMT), but players can find a workaround that makes the download smaller.