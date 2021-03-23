‘Doom’ still has “more stories to tell” says game director

Doom Eternal game director Hugo Martin has suggested that the game’s latest DLC, The Ancient Gods Part II may not be the end of the franchise.

In an interview with Polygon, Martin revealed that the recently released DLC wraps up the core story arc that began with 2016’s Doom, and continued through last year’s Doom Eternal, but that “there are more stories to tell with the Doom Slayer”.

While it’s unclear what direction the beloved franchise will head in next, Martin revealed that the DLC includes “lots of hints of what we could do moving forward”. This could possibly see the Doom Slayer travel into the future, or explore when the character “first came to that place with the Sentinels, almost like a more medieval setting”.

“Our hero is somewhat timeless — I mean, literally, he’s immortal. So we could tell all kinds of stories,” added Martin.

Doom Eternal’s second – and last – DLC, The Ancient Gods Part II released on Thursday, March 18 and ends with a brutal battle between the Doom Slayer and the franchise’s overarching antagonist, the Dark Lord.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the base Doom Eternal game earned US$450million in the first nine months of its release. The reported revenue was shared on LinkedIn by a former id Software employee, who served as the game’s “monetization designer”.

In other Doom Eternal news, Hugo Martin revealed earlier this year that he had given “a lot of thought” into introducing a female Doom Slayer and how it would impact the franchise. He noted that a female Doom Slayer would come with a “different type of aggression”, and that he would “allow it to impact the gameplay in a way that was meaningful”.