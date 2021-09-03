‘Minecraft”s virtual festival is returning this October

Last year, the planned in-person Minecraft Festival was scrapped due to COVID-19 and replaced with a virtual event. Minecraft Live returns again this year, kicking off in October.

“Filmed live and beamed across the world via the internet. The show is packed with juicy Minecraft news, content creators, and will include a pre-show and community vote to actually influence the game,” says the official Minecraft website.

“The guest list includes new and familiar faces from Mojang Studios, our amazing community, and a surprise appearance or two,” adds Mojang. “On the menu you will find in-depth interviews, exciting reveals, a nail-biting vote, and puns galore! In lieu of gifts, please send positive vibes so the power doesn’t go out.” Check out the announcement trailer below.

More details will be revealed in the run up to the event, which takes place October 16 at 17:00 BST. The virtual showcase will be streamed live on the official Minecraft Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch accounts, as well as at minecraft.net.

Players are still waiting for the release date of the 1.18 update. The first half of the ‘Caves & Cliffs’ update was released in June and featured new wildlife in the form of goats and axolotl, new blocks including copper and amethyst, as well as a new enemy mob called the Warden, a blind mob that lurks in the Deep Dark Biome.

The second half is due for release this year and will feature new biomes and world generation features. The 1.18 update will also change how monster spawns work, as revealed via a snapshot Beta

In other news, Mojang recently helped a ‘Make a Wish’ come true when they let an aspiring game developer visit their new Seattle-based studios.

“When we asked our young friend what his ‘dream build’ was, he truly couldn’t decide,” said Minecraft Community Manager Kristina Horner. “There were so many wonderful things to build, and yet so little time during our visit. So here’s where we landed: ‘Let’s make a crater and fill it with cows.’”