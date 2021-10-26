N64 games have launched on the Switch – here’s which games are available now

The Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack has launched today (October 26), adding a new library of N64 games that are available to play for subscribers. Here’s the games that are playable today, and which ones are planned for the future.
Anyone who buys the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack will be able to play from a selection of nine N64 games from today, though Nintendo has already confirmed that more are on the way.
The following games are available to play now:
- The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time
- Mario Kart 64
- Star Fox 64
- Mario Tennis
- Super Mario 64
- Dr. Mario 64
- Yoshi’s Story
- Win Back: Covert Operations
- Sin & Punishment
These games are playable by downloading ‘Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online’ from the Nintendo Eshop, though a subscription to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack is necessary to access the games.
Outside of the existing N64 library, several upcoming games have already been announced – though a specific release date is unclear. Nintendo has revealed that the following games eventually will be added to the expansion pack:
- The Legend Of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Paper Mario
- Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards
- Pokémon Snap
- F-Zero X
- Mario Golf
The Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack also includes access to a library of games from the Sega Mega Drive, which includes games like Sonic 2, Castlevania Bloodlines and more. A full list of available games can be found at Nintendo’s website.
In other Nintendo news, Mario Party Superstars has brought back the notorious Tug o’ War minigame with a new health warning, after the Mario Party event caused a string of injuries after launching on the N64 in 1999.
Elsewhere, recent reports have suggested that Shadow Of The Tomb Raider runs much better now that Denuvo anti-piracy software has been removed.