‘Quake 2’ gets a surprise remaster for all platforms

Bethesda Softworks and id Software revealed a remaster of Quake 2 at QuakeCon 2023, available for all platforms and packaged with a totally new expansion.

Priced at £7.99 ($9.99) or playable through Xbox Game Pass, Quake 2 features 4K resolution, widescreen support, anti-aliasing, depth of field, dynamic and coloured lighting as well as improved models, enemy animations and gore, AI behaviours and cinematics. Check out the trailer below:

Those playing on PlayStation or Nintendo Switch will also be able to use gyro controls for aiming, and this works with the controller sticks for “the perfect blend of immersion and accuracy.”

Quake 2 offers online and local split-screen four-player cooperative play for its campaign and expansions, including support for 16-player online or four-player local split-screen sessions on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

On the other hand, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S versions deliver eight-player local split-screen multiplayer. The new expansion is titled “Call Of The Machine”, made by MachineGames, and has 28 levels and a multiplayer deathmatch map.

“The Reckoning” and “Ground Zero”, two mission packs for the original game that were released in 1998, are also bundled in with the remaster. Midway‘s Nintendo 64 version of Quake 2 is in the game too, and perhaps most pertinently, the original soundtrack from Sonic Mayhem has been preserved.

id Software started recruiting for a rumoured Quake 2 remaster in 2021, following the release of the remaster of the original game. Additionally, South Korea’s Game Rating and Administration Committee rated Quake 2 in June of this year. Given that the board did the same thing by rating the Quake remaster before its reveal at QuakeCon 2021, this was a very promising sign.

