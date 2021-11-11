‘Skyrim Anniversary Edition’ gave modder early access to prevent “modpocalypse”

Bethesda gave a Skyrim Script Extender developer early access to Skyrim Anniversary Edition, in order to prevent a disaster the modding community was calling a “modpocalypse”.

According to Reddit user Extrwi, a developer for the Skyrim Script Extender, Bethesda handed over early access to Skyrim Anniversary Edition – which has launched today – to prevent the “modpocalypse”.

For context, back in October, Extrwi explained that Skyrim Script Extender – which is a vital component for vast swathes of Skyrim mods – would likely need to be built again “from scratch”. This was due to Bethesda updating Skyrim‘s compiler, changing from Visual Studio 2015 to Visual Studio 2019.

As many mods rely on the Skyrim Script Extender to function, the community dubbed Skyrim Anniversary Edition‘s launch the “modpocalypse” due to fears that this would cause almost every known mod in the game to break.

Luckily, Bethesda provided Extrwi with early access to Skyrim Anniversary Edition, which has resulted in a “preliminary” release of SKSE64 2.1.

In a Reddit post, Extrwi explains what’s been going on behind the scenes:

“In an attempt to avert the part of the modpocalpyse that I can control, I’ve been spending all of my free time for the last week and a half or so getting this ready, and just made it about an hour before the update was pushed. Thanks to Bethesda for giving me early access to AE so I could get this ready.”

Extrwi warns that due to the large amount of code rewriting, the “possibility for bugs is higher than usual” but admits that “things seem to be working better than expected”.

“If you have an existing mod setup on pre-AE that you would like to keep working, this is not a sign that you should upgrade and start using this version of SKSE. However, if you have already upgraded to AE and are feeling adventurous, then try this out.”

In other modding news, Todd Howard has revealed that Starfield will have “full modding support” and a character creation that lets players choose their pronouns.