Streamers share first look at ‘Warzone 2.0’ DMZ mode

A number of streamers have been given early access to Warzone 2.0 and shared videos detailing its DMZ mode, which you can watch below.

Warzone 2.0 will launch next week (November 16), following release of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Yesterday (November 10), Activision shared an article outlining some of Warzone 2.0‘s major changes – including a new Gulag system that will let players team up with their rivals to escape.

The game includes a mode inspired by Escape From Tarkov and described as an “open-world, narrative-focused extraction mode where Operator squads have free rein to complete faction-based missions, take on additional side objectives, engage with enemy Operators or AI combatants, and search for valuable items, all while fighting to survive toward exfiltration”.

Ahead of the game’s release, a number of streamers have been given access to the game’s DMZ mode, with Call Of Duty YouTuber MrDalekJD sharing a video showing a first look at the game. Check that out below.

Since Warzone 2.0 received its first trailer in September, Activision has revealed several features that will distinguish it from the current iteration of Warzone.

Though the company is yet to announce anything related to nukes, the battle royale will bring the brand-new map of Al Mazrah and three locations that are guarded by AI combatants.

“During each match, several Strongholds will be activated around the map. Squads can visit these areas to fight AI combatants,” describe Activision in this article. “The first team to complete a Stronghold must disarm a bomb and will earn a key to a Black Site and their Custom Loadout. Successive teams must eliminate a specific number of defenders (AI or players) and will earn their Custom Loadout, but not a Black Site key.”

“Black Sites are a more dangerous form of Strongholds, but they offer a permanent Weapon Blueprint reward and even more valuable in-match items for those who clear it out,” it continues. “These are available only via Black Site key, given to the first team that clears one of the active Strongholds.”

Activision says DMZ will be an “all-new sandbox experience,” though has yet to share in-depth details on the mode. Over the last year, it’s been rumoured that DMZ will be an extraction shooter where players must raid a dangerous area and escape with their loot alive.