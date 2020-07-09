‘The Last Of Us Part II’ was June’s most downloaded PS4 game

Sony has revealed that Naughty Dog’s The Last Of Us Part II was the most downloaded PlayStation 4 game for the month of June.

Sony made the announcement via the official PlayStation blog, alongside the other rankings of the PS4 download charts for the entire month. The monthly PlayStation download charts show the best performing games in both the American and European markets.

Other games that ranked among the most downloaded games on the PS4 in both markets include Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare, FIFA 20, Grand Theft Auto V and Minecraft. Notable, the remastered version of The Last Of Us also made it to the top ten on both the American and European charts.

Check out the full list below.

The Last Of Us Part II was released on June 19 to critical acclaim, and quickly became the best-selling PS4 exclusive game, moving over four million copies in its opening weekend. The game was also the UK’s best selling game for the month of June, selling more copies than the remainder of the UK’s top 10 list combined.

The game has also garnered attention thanks to its intrinsic guitar-playing mechanic. Players have uploaded their own covers of famous songs using the game’s unique mechanic, with Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus joining the fray.

In other Naughty Dog news, the studio has recently released a statement on the death threats that several cast and crew members of The Last Of Us Part II have received. “Although we welcome critical discussion, we condemn any form of harassment or threats directed towards our team and cast,” the developer stated in a tweet.