‘Warzone 2”s DMZ mode lets you unlock ‘Modern Warfare 2’ guns with less hassle

DMZ mode in Warzone 2 is proving to be an efficient way to unlock weapons in Modern Warfare 2, as extracting with a gun will unlock it across all game modes.

Prior to Warzone 2 launching on Wednesday (November 16), guns could only be unlocked by hitting their required player rank, or levelling up other weapons on the same platform.

However, Warzone 2‘s DMZ mode – which sees players venturing into Al Mazrah in the hopes of extracting with valuable loot – offers a way to bypass that system (via PC Gamer).

If players extract with the ‘Contraband’ weapons that can be found during DMZ matches, those guns are permanently unlocked to use not just in future DMZ games, but in Modern Warfare 2‘s multiplayer modes. It’s not the only feature shared between Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, as both games feature the same nonlinear Battle Pass.

The alternate way to unlock new weapons will be a welcome change for many players. In NME‘s four-star review of Modern Warfare 2, we criticised the “confusing” weapon unlock system and called it “one of the biggest barriers to enjoyment in the game.”

“You can be in a situation where the torch you want to put on your assault rifle will need you to get scores of kills with a shotgun,” described our review. “To get all of the attachments for a gun you enjoy using, you have to use a bunch of guns you don’t enjoy. It’s frustrating.”

While NME‘s full review of Warzone 2 won’t be arriving until next week, our first impressions of the battle royale are positive. Despite some complaints about the game’s “big and messy” new map, we found a lot to like with Warzone 2‘s new Gulag system and faster-paced combat.

In other gaming news, Obsidian’s Josh Sawyer has claimed Pentiment would not exist without Xbox Game Pass.