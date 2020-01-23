Cage The Elephant release a fierce new version of ‘Broken Boy’ with Iggy Pop

Cage The Elephant have released a new version of ‘Broken Boy’ which features Iggy Pop.

The song, taken from the band’s their acclaimed fifth album ‘Social Cues’, sees Iggy lending vocals to the track.

Speaking about the collaboration, Cage the Elephant frontman Matt Schultz said: “[Iggy is] such a pioneer in so many fields: lyrically, culturally, poetically, visually, musically, and stylistically. Only a couple times in your life do you have the opportunity to share a moment with a visionary and beautiful human as he is.”

Advertisement

He went on to say he was “grateful and blown away” to have worked with Iggy and to have “experienced and witnessed, not just his creativity, but also his kindness, humility, and humanness first hand. Such a testimony to the power of love.”

Iggy Pop added: “Cage is a super high energy outfit, living the Rock dream, so for a couple of fun minutes I was one of the boys. Sounds pretty wicked to me.” You can listen to the song here:

Back in September, Cage The Elephant announced details of a extensive UK and European tour for February 2020.

The band, who were forced to cancel UK shows last summer after a “serious on-stage accident”, completed a joint US tour with Beck and Spoon before announcing details of this latest tour. The dates are listed below.

Sunday February 16 – UK, LEEDS, O2 Academy Leeds

Monday February 17 – UK, GLASGOW, O2 Academy Glasgow

Wednesday February 19 – UK, MANCHESTER, O2 Victoria Warehouse

Thursday February 20 – UK, BIRMINGHAM, O2 Academy

Saturday February 22 – UK, LONDON, Alexandra Palace

Monday February 24– FRANCE, PARIS, L’Olympia

Wednesday February 26 – GERMANY, COLOGNE, Live Music Hall Advertisement

The band are nominated for Best Rock Album at this week’s upcoming Grammy Awards for ‘Social Cues.’ Their third Grammy nomination, the band won 2017’s Best Rock Album for ‘Tell Me I’m Pretty.’

Reviewing the album, NME said: “‘The War Is Over’ and ‘What I’m Becoming’ both have that sombre and smokey lounge act feel of The Last Shadow Puppets or Mini Mansions, but just revisit the more refined moments on ‘Melophobia’ and ‘Tell Me I’m Pretty’ and you’ll realise that it’s a guise that Cage The Elephant have carried within them all along.

“Seems like yesterday I was a child, just a ripple in the folds of time, I wish you well, I want to see you smile, it’s all right,” pines Shultz on the tender and intimate closer ‘Goodbye’ – another ode to the breakdown of his marriage. When all else fails, all you’re left with is yourself. This is the sound of Cage The Elephant exploring every corner of what they are.”