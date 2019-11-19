Coldplay plan on releasing follow-up to ‘Everyday Life’ “as soon as possible”
The double album comes out this Friday
Coldplay have already set their sights on the follow-up to their forthcoming album ‘Everyday Life‘, according to their label.
Chris Martin and co. are set to release the double-disc follow-up to 2015’s ‘A Head Full Of Dreams‘ this Friday (November 22). The project has been previewed with its title track along with ‘Orphans’ and ‘Arabesque’.
Ahead of the LP’s arrival, Mark Mitchell – co-president of Coldplay’s record label Parlophone – has suggested that another full-length from the band could be in the works sooner rather than later.
“There’s nothing set in stone, but what we can say is there’s a desire to do another record to follow this up quickly,” he told Music Week.
Discussing whether this next studio effort could be linked to ‘Everyday Life’, Parlophone co-president Nick Burgess added: “I don’t think they are sister records. This is very much a record that the band had to get out of their system.”
Coldplay will celebrate the arrival of their new album with a special show at London’s Natural History Museum next Monday (November 25). The event will follow the band’s two performances in Jordan this Friday, where they’ll launch ‘Everyday Life’ by playing the record in its entirety.