Coldplay plan on releasing follow-up to ‘Everyday Life’ “as soon as possible”

The double album comes out this Friday

Coldplay have already set their sights on the follow-up to their forthcoming album ‘Everyday Life‘, according to their label.

Chris Martin and co. are set to release the double-disc follow-up to 2015’s ‘A Head Full Of Dreams‘ this Friday (November 22). The project has been previewed with its title track along with ‘Orphans’ and ‘Arabesque’.

Ahead of the LP’s arrival, Mark Mitchell – co-president of Coldplay’s record label Parlophone – has suggested that another full-length from the band could be in the works sooner rather than later.

“There’s nothing set in stone, but what we can say is there’s a desire to do another record to follow this up quickly,” he told Music Week.

“[‘Everyday Life’] came very, very quickly. They worked on tracks for the rest of the summer, so there’s a lot of ideas left off this record which they’re hoping to follow up as soon as possible.” Discussing whether this next studio effort could be linked to ‘Everyday Life’, Parlophone co-president Nick Burgess added: “I don’t think they are sister records. This is very much a record that the band had to get out of their system.”