Coldplay plan on releasing follow-up to ‘Everyday Life’ “as soon as possible”

Tom Skinner

The double album comes out this Friday

Coldplay have already set their sights on the follow-up to their forthcoming album ‘Everyday Life‘, according to their label.

Chris Martin and co. are set to release the double-disc follow-up to 2015’s ‘A Head Full Of Dreams‘ this Friday (November 22). The project has been previewed with its title track along with ‘Orphans’ and ‘Arabesque’.

Ahead of the LP’s arrival, Mark Mitchell – co-president of Coldplay’s record label Parlophone – has suggested that another full-length from the band could be in the works sooner rather than later.

“There’s nothing set in stone, but what we can say is there’s a desire to do another record to follow this up quickly,” he told Music Week.

“[‘Everyday Life’] came very, very quickly. They worked on tracks for the rest of the summer, so there’s a lot of ideas left off this record which they’re hoping to follow up as soon as possible.”

Discussing whether this next studio effort could be linked to ‘Everyday Life’, Parlophone co-president Nick Burgess added: “I don’t think they are sister records. This is very much a record that the band had to get out of their system.”

Coldplay will celebrate the arrival of their new album with a special show at London’s Natural History Museum next Monday (November 25). The event will follow the band’s two performances in Jordan this Friday, where they’ll launch ‘Everyday Life’ by playing the record in its entirety.

Meanwhile, frontman Martin has confirmed that Coldplay will not be playing Glastonbury in 2020 amid rumours of a possible return to Worthy Farm.