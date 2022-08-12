CRAVITY release their first English single, ‘Boogie Woogie’

K-pop boyband CRAVITY have released their first-ever English single titled ‘Boogie Woogie’.

On August 12 at 1pm KST, the nine-piece dropped the new track on streaming platforms. ‘Boogie Woogie’ is also a pre-release track for CRAVITY’s forthcoming mini-album ‘New Wave’, due out sometime in September.

“Take my hand and grab my hips / Swing around and turn your wrist / Lean back babe and let me lead / A little boogie woogie is all we need,” they sing on the peppy song’s opening verse.

CRAVITY announced their upcoming comeback just last week on August 5 via their official Twitter page, alongside a cryptic teaser image of ocean waves. Specifics about the release’s tracklist and exact release date are expected in the coming weeks.

‘New Wave’ will mark the group’s second domestic release of the year, their first being their March album ‘Liberty: In Our Cosmos’, led by the title track ‘Adrenaline’. That record was the second half of what CRAVITY were calling their “first studio album”, with the first half of the project being ‘The Awakening: Written In The Stars’ released in August 2021.

In a three-star review of ‘The Awakening: Written In The Stars’, NME’s Ruby C described the record as an embrace of “adolescent ideals on the journey ahead”, writing: “Even as CRAVITY continue to explore and pursue the possibilities throughout their musical journey, one thing’s for sure: they should embrace their adolescent ideals while they still can, and ensure that it gets channelled into their music.”

In the time since CRAVITY’s last music release, the boyband have been performing at numerous international K-pop festivals, including KCON 2022 Premiere In Chicago, HallyuPopFest London 2022 and KCON 2022 LA. The group are also slated to embark on a tour of the US with the KCON US Tour later this month till early September, with cities such as San Francisco, New York, Houston, Dallas and more on the itinerary.