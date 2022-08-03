Demi Lovato explains using both she/her and they/them pronouns

Demi Lovato says she has begun using both she/her and they/them pronouns, after the singer and actor came out as non-binary last year and started going by the latter terms.

In a recent interview on the Spout podcast, Lovato told host Tamara Dhia how she had recently started to use feminine pronouns in addition to neutral ones as time had progressed.

“For me, I’m such a fluid person when it comes to my gender, my sexuality, my music,” she said. “Especially last year, my energy was balanced in my masculine and feminine energy. “When I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom and it said ‘women’ and ‘men,’ I didn’t feel like there was a bathroom for me,” Lovato continued.

“I didn’t feel necessarily like a woman. I didn’t feel like a man. I just felt like a human. “And that’s what they/them is about for me. It’s just about feeling human at your core,” they added. “Recently, I’ve been feeling more feminine, and so I’ve adopted she/her again.”

Lovato first discussed her fluid identity in May of last year, saying that their decision to begin using non-gendered pronouns “best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and am still discovering”.

It is not uncommon for people to use multiple sets of pronouns to identify themselves. Halsey, for instance, told fans back in March of 2021 that she had begun going by both she and they pronouns, thanking them for the support they had shown in response.

Lovato is currently readying their eighth studio album, ‘Holy Fvck’, which is set to arrive on August 19. She announced the album in June shortly before releasing lead single ‘Skin of My Teeth’. Last month, the singer performed new song ‘Substance’ while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.