Disclosure have shared a second new track this evening. You can listen to ‘Tondo’ below.

The song is the second piece of new music the duo – comprised of brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence – have released since 2018. Yesterday, the band released ‘Ecstasy’ as part of their latest Kitchen Mix.

‘Ecstasy’ features a sample of ‘Fantasy’, the title track from the second album by ’70s soul group Aquarium Dream, with Gloria Jones’ vocals cut in between pulsating beats and synth bursts.

Now, the group have revealed that the upbeat ‘Tondo’ is inspired by African genres of music – something the group have been exploring in recent years.

Speaking about the track, the Lawrence brothers said: “Over the past few years, we have been exploring more and more African genres of music.

“This specific track samples the great Cameroonian musician Eko Roosevelt. If this track is anything, it’s fast, punchy & above all…fun.” You can listen to the new track here:

Last week (February 21), the pair told fans they would be back “very soon”, promising new material and live shows.

Writing in an email newsletter, Disclosure said: “We’ve been working hard in the studio for a long time and we’ve got some exciting news for you all VERY soon…stay tuned on all ur socials to stay up to date.”

They also promised “a bunch of shows all over the world” in the forthcoming months.

The duo have already been confirmed for a number of shows this spring and summer, including appearances at Coachella, Primavera Sound, and Lovebox.

Aside from a cameo on two Khalid tracks – 2019’s ‘Talk’ and 2020’s ‘Know Your Worth’ – ‘Ecstasy’ is the first piece of new material the brothers have released since their 2018 EP ‘Moonlight’.