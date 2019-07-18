Ed Sheeran has broken another streaming record

He's racked up 69 million monthly listeners

Ed Sheeran has broken yet another streaming record.

The megastar released his latest collaborative album ‘No. 6 Collaborations Project’, and it’s now been revealed that he’s racked up a whopping 69 million streams a month on Spotify, which is the highest going.

The new album features the likes of Cardi B, Justin Bieber, Khalid, Stormzy, Eminem, and many more.

He also collaborates with Travis Scott on the record for a track called ‘Antisocial’. This week, he joined the rapper on stage at The O2 in London to perform the track. It follows their video for the track, which saw them venture into classic film sets from the past.

In NME‘s track-by-track review of the new album, Nick Levine said of ‘Antisocial’: “Sheeran shows a slightly darker side on this trap-influenced collaboration with Travis Scott. “On something, on something, on something, I wanna riot,” he sings, presumably implying he’s fuelling this particular night out with more than a packet of crisps and a pint. It’s not entirely convincing, but you won’t care when the killer chorus hits.”

This new record isn’t the first that Sheeran has broken. Last album ‘Divide’ set a new record of 56 million streams on the day of release, while ‘Shape Of You’ picked up over 10 million streams on its first day.

Spotify, meanwhile, have been criticised for their new ‘Dance Like Nobody’s Paying’ ad campaign from artists stating their low income rates from streams.