Faith No More’s Mike Patton has explained why he urinated on Axl Rose’s teleprompter when the band supported Guns N’ Roses.

The Californian rock band headed out on the road with GN’R and Metallica as support on the pair’s co-headlining tour in 1992.

Speaking to Anthrax’s Scott Ian and Sepultura’s Andreas Kisser, Patton said Guns N’ Roses had treated Faith No More poorly for the duration of the tour. “One day I was like, so bored. It was just such a drag touring with those guys – I hate to say it,” he said.

“They treated us like shit. They paid us really well, but we were like really, just every day, looking for something fucked up to do. So one day, I just like, took it out, and I pissed all over his teleprompter.”

Watch the conversation between the three musicians below now.

Earlier this year, Patton contributed vocals on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles theme tune for a new video game.

Fans might be disappointed in the wait for new music from Faith No More, though, as last year the frontman revealed the band have no plans to record together, despite booking a series of reunion shows.

Faith No More were scheduled to perform in the UK for the first time since 2016 last June, but were forced to reschedule the dates due to the coronavirus pandemic. The shows will now take place in June 2022, kicking off in Glasgow and visiting Birmingham, Manchester and London.

The band will get back on the road in the US later this year, where they will perform at Chicago’s Riot Fest and as part of Slipknot’s Knotfest Iowa, as well as at two LA shows with System Of A Down, Korn and more.