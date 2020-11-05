Foo Fighters share snippet of new music in teaser videos for 10th album

Foo Fighters have shared new videos teasing their upcoming tenth album – you can watch them below.

It comes after eagle-eyed fans spotted the band’s ‘FF’ logo in various locations alongside an ‘X’, the Roman numeral for 10. A black-and-white clip of a burning coffin has also appeared when Spotify users play certain Foos tracks.

The new 30-second visual, posted to Twitter last night (November 4), depicts the burning red eye of guitarist Pat Smear, accompanied by an isolated bass drum and handclap track. “#LPX,” the band captioned the video.

Later, the group shared a similar snippet featuring drummer Taylor Hawkins. The audio in this post contained the same section of the new song, but with an added snare drum. Check out both teasers below.

With an announcement of new music imminent, fans are speculating whether the Foos will perform the first single during their scheduled appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend (November 7).

Foo Fighters last released a full-length record with ‘Concrete And Gold’ in 2017, and confirmed in February that they had finished recording its follow-up. Back in May, Dave Grohl likened the new album to David Bowie’s 1983 LP ‘Let’s Dance’.

“It’s filled with anthemic, huge, sing-along rock songs,” he explained. “It’s kind of like a dance record, but not an EDM, disco, modern dance record. It’s got groove. To me, it’s our David Bowie’s ‘Let’s Dance’ record. That’s what we wanted to make, we wanted to make this really up, fun record.”

Grohl previously revealed that Foos’ tenth LP was “unlike anything we’ve ever done”. “There are choruses on this record that 50-fucking-thousand people are gonna sing, and it’s gonna bring everyone’s fucking hearts together in that moment,” he said. “And that’s what it’s all about.”