IDLES look set for their first UK number one album, outselling the rest of the top five combined in the midweek chart update.

The band released third album ‘Ultra Mono’ last week (September 25), and it looks set to eclipse their number five chart position for 2018’s ‘Joy As An Act Of Resistance’.

Behind IDLES in second place is Prince, with his super deluxe reissue of ‘Sign O’ the Times’, which features 63 unreleased songs from the Purple One.

Advertisement

Michael Kiwanuka currently sits in third position in the midweek chart with ‘KIWANUKA’, which has shot up the chart after it won the 2020 Hyundai Mercury Prize last week.

Following them at four in the current chart is Machine Gun Kelly with new album ‘Tickets To My Downfall’, currently the most streamed new release of the week, and Deftones, who shared ninth album ‘Ohms’.