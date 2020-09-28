IDLES look set for their first UK number one album, outselling the rest of the top five combined in the midweek chart update.
The band released third album ‘Ultra Mono’ last week (September 25), and it looks set to eclipse their number five chart position for 2018’s ‘Joy As An Act Of Resistance’.
Behind IDLES in second place is Prince, with his super deluxe reissue of ‘Sign O’ the Times’, which features 63 unreleased songs from the Purple One.
Michael Kiwanuka currently sits in third position in the midweek chart with ‘KIWANUKA’, which has shot up the chart after it won the 2020 Hyundai Mercury Prize last week.
Following them at four in the current chart is Machine Gun Kelly with new album ‘Tickets To My Downfall’, currently the most streamed new release of the week, and Deftones, who shared ninth album ‘Ohms’.
Reviewing IDLES’ ‘Ultra Mono’, NME wrote: “‘Ultra Mono’ is IDLES cubed, and isn’t engineered to win them new converts. It’s vacuum-packed with more slogans, more weird pop culture references, more unembarrassed statements of intent.
If ‘Joy As An Act Of Resistance’ was a call to unify the masses, this is their unapologetic bid to calcify the faithful.
IDLES recently shared their all-female support acts for a 2021 tour of the UK and Ireland. Jehnny Beth, Anna Calvi, Cate Le Bon, Big Joanie, Sinead O’Brien, Shopping and more are all set to join select dates of the huge, sold-out run of dates in May and June, and the announcement comes after IDLES recently addressed criticism around their alleged lack of support for female artists.
Speaking in a recent NME cover feature, frontman Joe Talbot admitted that in the past, the band “haven’t had enough of a mix of people who are representative of the whole demographic of what we’re about” to support them on tour.