Join Idles’ Dev tonight for a special at-home work-out session

Idles will return to action tonight (May 19), with fans being offered the invitation to join in with an at-home work-out session led by the band’s bassist Adam ‘Dev’ Devonshire.

The five-piece first announced the lockdown-themed venture on Friday (May 15) with an Instagram post which saw Dev offering to be “your instructor” for “an exclusive work-out class” that’ll take place this evening.

Idles fans have been directed to the below YouTube video stream, which will go live at 7PM tonight, to find out what exactly the work-out class will entail.

Fans are already speculating that the ‘You Can Do It!’ clip will actually double up as a music video for a new Idles song.

Idles frontman Joe Talbot revealed back in December that the band’s upcoming third album was in the process of being mixed, while confirming that they’d worked with rising producer Kenny Beats on the record.

Beats previously praised Idles as “the best band in the whole world”.

“I heard Idles and was like: ‘This is all I want to work on, this is all I want to do.’ These guys are the best,” he said. “I got into their DMs and told them that, and luckily we got to meet — and the proof is in the pudding.”

Idles followed up their acclaimed second album ‘Joy as an Act of Resistance’ with the 2019 single ‘Mercedes Marxist’ and its subsequent B-side ‘I Dream Guillotine’.

The band also released the live album ‘A Beautiful Thing: Idles Live at le Bataclan’ last year.