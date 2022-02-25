James Arthur links up with You Me At Six’s Josh Franceschi for new single ‘Lose My Mind’

James Arthur has dropped a punchy new single titled ‘Lose My Mind’, for which he’s teamed up with You Me At Six frontman Josh Franceschi.

In a Tweet announcing the guitar-driven pop tune – the first shared from a deluxe edition of his recent fourth album, ‘It’ll All Make Sense In The End’ – Arthur said he was “so excited” to release it as he’s been a longtime fan of rock acts like You Me At Six.

“As I grew up listening to rock bands, this song means a lot to me,” he wrote.

Have a listen to ‘Lose My Mind’ below:

‘It’ll All Make Sense In The End’ was released last November via Columbia. The forthcoming deluxe edition adds six new tracks, bringing it up to a hefty 20 songs in total. It’s due out on March 11, with pre-orders open now on Arthur’s webstore.

The release coincides with the artist’s forthcoming tour of the UK and Ireland. He’s got 27 shows pencilled in for March, kicking off in Bournemouth on Sunday 6 and wrapping up in Dublin on Wednesday 30. From there, he’ll head to North America for 19 shows across April and May. Full details on – and tickets for – Arthur’s upcoming shows can be found on his website.

Last week, Arthur – a noted inspiration of Måneskin frontman Damiano David – was announced for this year’s edition of Serbia’s EXIT Festival, taking place from July 7-10 at the country’s Petrovaradin Fortress. There, he’ll perform alongside the likes of Calvin Harris, Napalm Death and Jax Jones.

Meanwhile, You Me At Six are gearing up to celebrate the belated 10th anniversary of their landmark third album, ‘Sinners Never Sleep’. Joined by The Hunna (with more guests to be announced soon), You Me At Six will play the record in full at two special shows – one going down in Leeds on Wednesday June 1, and the other in Hatfield on Thursday 2. Grab tickets here.

June will also see the band perform at this year’s Rock am Ring and Rock im Park festivals in Germany (alongside Green Day, Muse, Volbeat and more), as well as Rock For People in the Czech Republic. They’ll return to Germany in August to the play the 2022 Highfield Festival.