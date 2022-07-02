Joey Bada$$ confirms new release date for ‘2000’

Joey Bada$$ has solved the issue that barred him from releasing his third studio album, ‘2000’, last month, confirming now that he plans to drop the record before the end of July.

According to the rapper’s updated Instagram bio, ‘2000’ will hit streaming services on July 22 via Pro Era / Cinematic. It was initially due out on June 17, but Joey announced just hours before its planned launch that it would be held back over “sample clearance issues”.

To celebrate the news, Joey dropped a scorching new single from the record titled ‘Where I Belong’. Channeling the greats of ‘90s hip-hop in both the song’s energy and its accompanying music video, the track feels apt for the circumstances of its release.

So go the first few of Joey’s sharply spat bars: “Back on the set like I never left / I’m takin’ steps to be the best ’til they lay me to rest / VVS upon my chest, it got them devious / Ain’t no tints on my two-door, I want them see it’s us / ‘Cause if I paid enough, them fuckers better see me comin’.”

Have a look at the video for ‘Where I Belong’, directed by Waqas Ghani, below:

‘Where I Belong’ comes as the second single to be shared from ‘2000’, following the release of ‘THE REV3NGE’ back in January. The album itself will be Joey’s first in more than five years, after ‘All-Amerikkkan Bada$$’ landed in April 2017. He did, however, release the three-track EP ‘The Light Pack’ in 2020.

In a May interview with XXL, Joey spoke about what people can expect from ‘2000’, saying: “I’m just ready for it to come out. I know the world needs new Joey music. Shit, Joey wants to give the world new music.

“As far as producers go, I got my boys on there: Statik Selektah, Kirk Knight. I got a Cardo joint on there. I got a Mike WiLL [Made-It] joint on there. I’m supposed to be getting in with DJ Premier this week ’cause I told him I can’t complete this album if we don’t link up.”

Last month, Joey announced that he’ll be hitting the road later this year, with a handful of dates in the UK and Ireland scheduled for this winter. A few days later, he and Chance The Rapper released their joint single ‘The Highs & The Lows’, which is set to appear on Chance’s own upcoming album.