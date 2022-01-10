Lil Wayne releasing ‘Sorry 4 The Wait’ on streaming services

Over a decade since it was initially released, Lil Wayne has announced the streaming debut of his mixtape ‘Sorry 4 The Wait’.

The 12-track record – flanked by the single ‘Tunechi’s Back’, which heavily samples Meek Mill and Rick Ross’ own ‘Tupac Back’ – was first heard in July of 2011, in part as an apology for the delayed release of Wayne’s ninth album, ‘Tha Carter IV’. A concrete date for the streaming launch is yet to be unveiled.

Check out a teaser for the streaming release of ‘Sorry 4 The Wait’ below:

Last week, Wayne appeared on a new version of Papoose’s recent single ‘Thought I Was Gonna Stop’, rapping alongside 2 Chainz, Busta Rhymes and Remy Ma. It came as Wayne’s first bars for the year (the next being on a collab with The Weeknd for his ‘Dawn FM’ album, which also landed last week), following spots on over 20 tracks in 2021.

Among the songs he released last year include ‘Sinister’ with Cordae, a remix of Run The Jewels’ ‘Ooh La La’, ‘Lose’ with KSI, ‘Hot Wind Blows’ with Tyler, The Creator, ‘Control The World’ with 24kGoldn, ‘Stunnaman’ with Birdman and Roddy Ricch, ‘Seeing Green’ with Nicki Minaj and Drake, ‘Miseducation’ with Calboy, and ‘Ain’t Got Time’.

He also shared an unreleased cut thought to have been recorded in the late 2000s, ‘Ya Dig’, and a box set of 19 vinyl singles pulled from his ‘Tha Carter’ series.

Wayne’s last full-length effort was 2020’s ‘Funeral’. In a three-star review of the album, NME’s Thomas Hobbs said: “Some may call the playful immaturity a weakness, but the most successful moments of ‘Funeral’ see Lil Wayne leaning into being a big kid. You should let Wayne be Wayne and enjoy the ride, but just make sure you brace yourself for a few uncomfortable bumps along the way.”