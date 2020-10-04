Linkin Park have announced a livestream of previously-unseen concert footage and a fan Q&A session as part of their 20th anniversary celebrations for debut album ‘Hybrid Theory’.

The band released the record, which featured the tracks ‘One Step Closer’ and ‘In The End’, on October 24, 2000.

On Friday (October 9), band members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Joe Hahn, Rob Bourdon and Dave “Phoenix” Farrell will take part in a Q&A session with fans, which will mark their first group interview since 2017.

After the Q&A, footage from the group’s Projekt Revolution tour closer, recorded in Las Vegas in 2002, will be given its world premiere. The setlist from the show includes tracks from ‘Hybrid Theory’, fan favourites, a cover of Deftones’ ‘My Own Summer’ and special guest performances.

The event kicks off at 5pm BST on watch.linkinpark.com, with tickets available to purchase now. A second showing will also be held 12 hours after the premiere.

A portion of proceeds from the stream will be donated to Crew Nation and the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA).

Earlier this week (October 1), Linkin Park released a demo of their classic song ‘In The End’ ahead of a special reissue of ‘Hybrid Theory’. The ‘In The End’ demo was released as ‘The Untitled’ prior to the release of ‘Hybrid Theory’ in 2000, and resurfaced online in 2009 before being released as part of the fanclub-only LP ‘Underground 11’ in 2011.

The ‘Hybrid Theory: 20th Anniversary Edition’ will be released on October 9 and will include 12 previously unreleased tracks from the early noughties, an 80-page book, a cassette reproduction of a two-track street team sampler, lithographs, a replica tour laminate, and a poster of the late Chester Bennington, as well as several demos.