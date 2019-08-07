Listen to Tool’s 10-minute new single ‘Fear Inoculum’, their first material in 13 years

Massive

Tool have released their first new material in 13 years in the form of ‘Fear Inoculum’, the title track from their upcoming fifth album.

The band shared the artwork for the new record earlier this week and announced that its first single would arrive today (August 7). Now, the epic 10-minute cut is available to stream online.

Opening with atmospheric sound effects and a conga beat, the track takes the listener on quite the journey – introducing a monstrous guitar riff around its mid-point section.

In an interview with Guitar World, guitarist Adam Jones recently revealed that the album contains seven tracks after the band were heavily influenced by the digit.

“I took a picture pointing to the number seven while we were recording, and a lot of the riffs Justin [Chancellor, bassit] and I brought in were in seven,” Jones said. “You don’t really go, ‘I’m going to write a riff in seven!’…Without being too descriptive about the concept, the main thing is that the seven beat just kept coming up, and riffs in seven kept coming up. It was really weird!

“Then Maynard [James Keenan, singer] told me about a whole concept he had about the number seven. We were all, like, ‘Oh my God! This is too weird!’ Then Alex Grey [Tool album artist] basically said the same thing and he has a concept that will reveal itself through video.”

In other news, Tool recently posted their full back catalogue online to stream. Following the release, ‘Lateralus’ went to Number 1 on the iTunes albums chart.

Tool’s fifth album ‘Fear Inoculum’ is due to arrive on August 30. It is expected to include new songs ‘Invincible’ and ‘Descending’, both of which have been performed live at recent shows. The LP will be their first in 13 years.