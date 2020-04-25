News Music News

Lizzo’s ‘Juice’ removed from Rock Band game as it makes fans sing racial slur

An edited version is set to reappear on the game next week

Will Richards
Lizzo at Glastonbury
Lizzo performs live. CREDIT: Jenna Foxton/NME

Lizzo‘s hit ‘Juice’ has been removed from the game Rock Band 4, as it encourages fans to sing a racial slur.

The game was first released half a decade ago, but is regularly updated with newly released songs.

Last week, the game welcomed new Strokes single ‘Bad Decisions’ and Lizzo’s ‘Juice’ to its database, only for ‘Juice’ to be removed again less than 48 hours after being added.

The track’s removal stems from the song’s lyric “The juice ain’t worth the squeeze if the juice don’t look like this/ Hold up, n*gga, please/ Don’t make me have to take your bitch,” with fans having to sing the complete lyric to get the best score on the game.

‘”Juice” is being pulled from the store and we will be releasing an updated version as soon as possible, likely late next week,” Rock Band announced on Twitter. “Apologies for any inconvenience.”

Lizzo has been hosting meditation sessions for fans while self-isolating due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The latest session, held this week, saw Lizzo and SZA collaborating on a 45-minute session on Instagram Live.

Last weekend, Lizzo performed a Sam Cooke cover as part of Lady Gaga’s One World: Together At Home fundraiser livestream, with Paul McCartneyThe Rolling StonesBillie Eilish and Taylor Swift also performing.

It’s raised over £100 million so far for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

