Noel Gallagher calls Brexit a “fucking absolute unmitigated disaster” in new interview

Noel Gallagher has called Brexit a “fucking absolute unmitigated disaster” in a new interview.

Back in 2019, Gallagher received criticism after calling out those who wanted the result of the EU Referendum overturned. Speaking to The Manchester Evening News, Gallagher said: “There’s only one fucking thing worse that a fool who voted for Brexit. That’s the rise of the c**** trying to get the vote overturned.”

Gallagher said people who take part in the democratic process should support the result of the referendum, even if they disagree with it, something he’d also said previously. He reiterated that he didn’t vote in the elections but that even though he doesn’t support the outcome, he thinks people should stand by it.

Now, in a new interview with The Big Issue, Gallagher said Brexit was a “living nightmare” and detrimental for young people.

Gallagher explained: “In the outskirts of Manchester, where I was born, everything is boarded up. I feel sorry for young people growing up in this country now, Brexit has been a fucking absolute unmitigated disaster.

“And it will be a living nightmare until some politician has the balls to put a referendum in a manifesto and run on it and go back into the EU. Nothing works in this country anymore. Politics doesn’t work. Social Services doesn’t work.”

He continued: “Politics has come to a fucking dead end. I don’t understand what any of them stand for any more. The Tories are going to run this country into the ground and then pass it over to Labour and say fucking good luck with that.”

He also went on to say how concerned he was for young working class musicians coming through now as they struggle with the cost-of-living crisis, as well as affording to pay for instruments and rehearsal rooms.

“No one’s come along to speak for them about their lives and their culture and where they’re going next,” he continued.

Gallagher addressed the backlash he received for his original comments about the referendum back in 2019 in an interview with The Guardian. “People started calling me a Nazi!” he said. “I thought: ‘Really? A member of the Third Reich?’

He went on: “Look, I think it’s ridiculous that we’re leaving. None of us were even qualified to vote. You ask a guy above a chippy in Bradford if we should leave Europe. ‘Yeah!’ But I still think if there’s a second referendum, as a nation, we’ll never recover. We have to come out because, no matter how ill-informed people were, you’re saying to them their vote doesn’t count. And it’s symptomatic of shutting people’s opinions down.”

At the time, Gallagher said he remained optimistic about the future, despite the outcome of the EU Referendum saying “we’ll be all right.”

Gallagher is currently gearing up to release a new album, ‘Council Skies’, with the High Flying Birds. Set to drop on June 2, it features the singles ‘Council Skies’, ‘Dead To The World’, ‘Easy Now’ and ‘Pretty Boy’.

Yesterday, Gallagher confirmed that there will be a reissue of Oasis’ ‘Definitely Maybe’ album coming in 2024, though once again shut down the idea of there being a reunion tour taking place any time soon.

“There won’t be a tour,” he said. “We won’t come back to play them together.”