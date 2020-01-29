Queen + Adam Lambert have added two more live dates to their upcoming UK tour.

The two artists have combined forces once again for the ‘Rhapsody Tour’, which kicks off its European leg in Bologna in Italy on May 24.

The tour will visit the UK for a series of live shows in June, starting with six nights at The O2 in London.

Queen + Adam Lambert have now added two shows in Birmingham to the UK leg of the ‘Rhapsody Tour’. The gigs will take place at the Birmingham Arena on June 14 and 15, and the band say that the pair of dates are the final UK shows that will be added to this current tour.

Tickets for those shows are now on sale, and you can grab them here.

You can see Queen + Adam Lambert’s updated UK tour schedule below.

June

2 – London, The O2

3 – London, The O2

5 – London, The O2

6 – London, The O2

8 – London, The O2

9 – London, The O2

11 – Manchester Arena

12 – Manchester Arena

14 – Birmingham Arena

15 – Birmingham Arena

17 – London, The O2

18 – London, The O2

20 – London, The O2

21 – London, The O2

