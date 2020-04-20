Roger Waters calls Joe Biden a “fucking slime ball” who he “can’t imagine” beating Trump

Pink Floyd‘s Roger Waters has shared his views on the upcoming US presidential election, calling Democratic nominee Joe Biden a “fucking slime ball.”

Read more: 50 geeky facts about Pink Floyd

Biden became the Democratic candidate to take on President Donald Trump earlier this month when rival Bernie Sanders suspended his campaign.

Speaking in a new interview with Rolling Stone, Waters was asked about the upcoming election, and whether progressive Americans should see it as their “duty” to vote for Biden.

Advertisement

“I’m on the fence,” he replied. “I’m so flabbergasted and gobsmacked by the way the Democratic National Committee has railroaded Bernie [Sanders]… again. And has put in place a candidate – I can’t imagine Biden beating Trump in an election.”

“Biden is such a fucking slime ball, he’s so weak, and has no appeal to anybody,” Waters added. “Trump, at least, is a snake oil salesman, he does tricks… he does them really badly, but people don’t care.”

Revealing that he supported Sanders’ presidential bid, Waters said that he’s “still staggering under the weight of them having rejected the only candidate who represented the people of America.

“I obviously don’t know where I stand on that lesser of two evils question,” talking of the upcoming battle between Trump and Biden. “I’m not sure the path to a new America that is not ruled by the current ruling class, by money, plutocracy, and a capitalist society, will be made any easier with Biden as president.”

Advertisement

In the same interview, Waters rubbished the idea of a Pink Floyd reunion, saying that it would be “fucking awful”. He also revealed that he had tried to hold a “peace summit” with bandmates Nick Mason and David Gilmour.

Figures from the music world, including Cardi B and Vampire Weekend, shared their reactions at the start of the month when Bernie Sanders announced he was stepping down as a Democratic candidate.

Cardi, who teamed up with Sanders on a presidential campaign video last summer, criticised younger Americans for not voting in the Democratic primaries, saying she was “very upset with everybody.”