Watch Taylor Swift’s colourful new video for ‘Lover’

The fantasy clip mostly takes place inside a snow globe

Taylor Swift has released the music video for her latest single ‘Lover’ – watch the colourful clip below.

The song is the title track from the singer’s brand new album, which has been released today (August 23). It follows two years on from 2017’s ‘Reputation’.

Swift has now shared the visuals for ‘Lover’, which takes place largely within a snow globe. Swift and actor/dancer Christian Owens are the stars of the romantic fantasy clip, showing them in various scenes in a fancy home within the snow globe. The singer co-directed the video along with Drew Kirsch.

You can watch Swift’s video for ‘Lover’ below.

The clip for ‘Lover’ follows visuals for the singles ‘ME!’ and ‘You Need to Calm Down’.

Yesterday (August 22) Swift performed to fans in New York City’s Central Park in promotion of ‘Lover’, where she also performed her ‘1989’ smash hit single ‘Shake It Off’.

Swift’s new album also features a collaboration with St. Vincent, who co-wrote the song ‘Cruel Summer’ with Swift and Jack Antonoff.

Earlier this week, Swift announced her intention to re-record much of her back catalogue after the master rights to a number of her old songs were bought by Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings LLC.