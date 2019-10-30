Pete Wentz and Lana Del Rey are Taylor Swift’s favourite lyricists

And Fall Out Boy were the inspiration for 'Blank Space'

Taylor Swift has revealed that Lana Del Rey and Fall Out Boy‘s Pete Wentz are her favourite lyricists.

The singer was talking to Zane Lowe on Beats 1 radio when she spoke of her admiration for the pair, among discussing politics, #MeToo and more.

During the interview, Swift spoke of how she was at “the most emo dinner party” at Panic! At The Disco frontman Brendon Urie’s house.

“I show up and it’s like, Brendon and Pete Wentz sitting next to each other,” she continued. “I just got to ask them every single question.

Swift continued: “Pete Wentz is probably… if I had to pick a favourite lyricist, it’d be a tie between him and Lana Del Rey. ‘Blank Space’ is a song that’s just zingers, one after another after another, which I definitely learned from listening to Fall Out Boy.

Elsewhere in the interview, Swift spoke of the political undertones to her track ‘Miss Americana And The Heartbreak Prince’, from her 2019 album Lover, saying: “Oddly, there are actual inflections of how I feel politically on this record. More so than ever before.

“‘Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince,’ it’s definitely all about politics. It’s politics as a metaphor for like a high school where everything seems wrong and the wrong side is winning and high-fiving each other and you’re just trying to find someone to huddle under the bleachers with.”

Going on to discuss the #MeToo movement, she praised Jameela Jamil, saying: “Women are not allowed to want those things the way that men are allowed to want them. And so I think when I was the youngest, it was hard because I didn’t understand why nobody was saying that this was wrong. And I think now, thank God we’ve had Me Too movements and moments where we’re looking at ourselves as a society and we’re looking at internalized misogyny.”

Taylor Swift was yesterday announced for Mad Cool Festival 2020 in Madrid, alongside Billie Eilish, Twenty One Pilots and more.

It’s the latest European date to be added to Swift’s 2020 festival tour, which she announced last month.