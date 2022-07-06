The 1975 announce release date for ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’

The 1975 have revealed the release date for their upcoming fifth album, ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’.

Tomorrow (July 7), they will share new single ‘Part Of The Band’ as the first teaser of the new album.

Ahead of its release, posters have been spotted by fans confirming that the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ will arrive in full on October 14 via Dirty Hit.

Advertisement

The announcement came via the band’s official mailing list, and arrived just hours after the band shared another teaser of ‘Part Of The Band’.

Being funny in a foreign language- October 14th pic.twitter.com/Knt5c1SFZZ — The 1975 News (@the1975_mfc) July 6, 2022

october 14th 2022 🧎🧎🧎🧎🧎 pic.twitter.com/69jBrA99Ke — DANI ♡’s THE 1975 (@fa1ryvom1t) July 6, 2022

Ahead of the release of ‘Part Of The Band’, frontman Matty Healy posted a saxophone-flecked, 10-second clip of the imminent song on his Instagram page late last month. Elsewhere, the lyrics for ‘Part Of The Band’ were revealed on a series of black-and-white billboards.

This August, The 1975 will make their live return, playing two gigs as part of Japan’s Summer Sonic Festival. The gigs will mark the band’s first live shows since they performed in Dublin in March 2020.

Advertisement

The band’s most recent album came in mid-2020 with ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’, and at the start of the 2022, they shared footage which appeared to show the band back at work in the studio.

The four-piece’s follow-up to ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ has been the subject of fan speculation for some time, with Healy poking fun at the prospect of “making another ‘classic record’” back in August 2021.

Last week, Healy rejoined Reddit to share new details on the album, telling fans: “Hey guys I’ve just started doing interviews where I explain the record and it’s context.”

He went on to explain that ‘New York’, a song believed to be a new 1975 track that he performed live in Los Angeles while supporting Phoebe Bridgers last year, is actually by Dirty Hit labelmate Benjamin Francis Leftwich.

“I love the song and it didn’t have a bridge. So when I opened up for Phoebe I kinda wanted to do that old school Greenwich Village folk scene thing where people used to just play songs that were knocking around by other artists,” he explained.

“The bridge was written by me. And then became ‘Part of the Band’. ‘New York’ will be finished eventually but is not a song of The 1975. Love you see you really soon x.”