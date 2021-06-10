Watch Inhaler’s hopeful new video for ‘It Won’t Always Be Like This’

Inhaler have shared the new video for their latest single ‘It Won’t Always Be Like This’ – you can watch the clip below.

The song will serve as the title track of the Irish band’s forthcoming debut album, which is set for release on July 9.

‘It Won’t Always Be Like This’ is a re-recorded version of an early single that was written by Inhaler over four years ago, with the title serving as a mantra for the band as they crafted their debut album during the coronavirus pandemic.

“There’s a sense of optimism on this album and the song ‘It Won’t Always Be Like This’ is the main catalyst for that,” guitarist Eli Hewson said in a statement. “We kept coming back to that title.”

The James Slater-directed video for Inhaler’s ‘It Won’t Always Be Like This’ has also been released, which you can watch above.

‘It Won’t Always Be Like This’ follows on from the single ‘Who’s Your Money On?’, which was released by Inhaler last month.

Inhaler will embark on a UK and Ireland tour in September – you can see their upcoming live dates below.

September

28 – Sheffield, Octagon

29 – Leeds, O2 Academy

October

1 – Newcastle, University

2 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

3 – Bristol, O2 Academy

5 – Nottingham, Rock City

6 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

7 – Norwich, The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA

9 – Liverpool, The Mountford Hall

10 – Glasgow, Barrowland

12 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

December

14 – Belfast, Limelight 1

15 – Limerick, Dolan’s Warehouse

16 – Cork, Cyprus Avenue

17 – Killarney, INEC Acoustic Club

19 – Dublin, Academy

20 – Dublin, Academy

21 – Dublin, Academy

22 – Dublin, Academy