Watch Pete Wentz recreate a live Fall Out Boy show using action figures

Pete Wentz has recreated a Fall Out Boy show using action figures of the band as he self-isolates due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Taking to Instagram Live yesterday (March 24), the musician aimed to entertain his fans during the current lockdown with a unique take on a FOB gig.

Using items from the group’s 2006 SOTA Toys range, the bassist presented the plastic versions of himself, Patrick Stump and Joe Trohman standing on a leftover cereal box perched on his laptop.

The surreal live-stream saw the mini Fall Out Boy perform ‘The Phoenix’, ‘Sugar, We’re Goin Down’ and more to a crowd of toy figures – including Homer Simpson and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

“If that was your first Fall Out Boy concert, then I promise it’s only downhill from there,” Wentz joked at the end of the video.

This comes as the likes of Linkin Park, Charli XCX, Queen’s Brian May, James Blake and more artists continue to utilise social media as a means to connect fans amid the current lockdown.

The coronavirus outbreak has led to the cancellation and postponement of many shows, including Coachella and Glastonbury 2020 – you can find the full list of dates affected here.

On Monday (March 23) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced strict new lockdown measures for the country as the virus continues to escalate.